Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 151,320 Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE CBD opened at $6.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.