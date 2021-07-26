Jane Street Group LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 25.85%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

