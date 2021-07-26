Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 101,059 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $32,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

