Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Carnival Co. & worth $33,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,681,000 after buying an additional 526,435 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.92. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

