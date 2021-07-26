Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,826. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

