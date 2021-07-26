Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $742,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

