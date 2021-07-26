Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,253,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,916,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

GTO stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

