Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $62,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.59.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

