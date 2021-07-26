Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Critical Survey

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.31 $121.82 million $0.47 22.21 Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 1.80 -$2.53 billion $2.86 14.07

Black Stone Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Callon Petroleum 2 8 2 0 2.00

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.36%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $36.73, suggesting a potential downside of 8.73%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Callon Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% Callon Petroleum -256.60% 12.30% 2.87%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

