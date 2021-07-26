Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 15,614 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $35,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

