Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 293,727 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.43% of PDF Solutions worth $35,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

PDFS opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

