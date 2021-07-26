BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1,905.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,776 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.41% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $37,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

