Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CorVel were worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,624,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,120 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

