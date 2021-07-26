Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLTB. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65,634.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,755 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 103,692 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,879,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

