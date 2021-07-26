450 Shares in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

BATS VFMO opened at $128.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84.

