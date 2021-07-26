California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 554 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Terminix Global worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

