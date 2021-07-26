Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

