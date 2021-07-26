Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). U.S. Well Services posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

