Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $38,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

