Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NewMarket by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NewMarket by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $303.40 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $298.55 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

