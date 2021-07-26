Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Major Shareholder Sells 23,702 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $52.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.40. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLXE shares. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

