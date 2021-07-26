OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

