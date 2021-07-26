Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $589.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

