Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,943 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Anabranch Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Anabranch Capital Management LP now owns 669,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $43.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

