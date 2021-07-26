Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 428 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 131,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $68.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

