Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1,101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of RL opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

