Captrust Financial Advisors Has $287,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 295.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

