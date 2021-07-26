Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 726 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of National Bankshares worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 298,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NKSH stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

