Barclays PLC Purchases 12,289 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 161.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $773.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.