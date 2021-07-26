Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 18.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 136.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 25,330.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter.

SDOW stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $92.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

