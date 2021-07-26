Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,642 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 251.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

