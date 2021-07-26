Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,288 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $351,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

