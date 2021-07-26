Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $726,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $41.78 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

