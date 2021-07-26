Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 4,174 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coherent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

COHR stock opened at $259.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.