Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $250.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.75.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

