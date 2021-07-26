Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 298.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

OXSQ opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

OXSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at $133,760.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.