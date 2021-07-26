Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Acquires A$22,537.49 in Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Karl Siegling purchased 20,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,537.49 ($16,098.21).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Karl Siegling bought 24,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$26,160.00 ($18,685.71).

On Thursday, July 15th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,094.00 ($781.43).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Siegling bought 900 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$984.60 ($703.29).

On Thursday, July 8th, Karl Siegling bought 3,518 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,848.69 ($2,749.07).

On Monday, July 5th, Karl Siegling bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,440.00 ($3,885.71).

On Thursday, July 1st, Karl Siegling bought 10,462 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,330.35 ($8,093.10).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 30,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,590.00 ($22,564.29).

On Friday, June 25th, Karl Siegling purchased 1,100 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,189.10 ($849.36).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 1,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,080.00 ($771.43).

On Monday, June 21st, Karl Siegling purchased 6,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.07 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,414.00 ($4,581.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

