Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADUS stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

