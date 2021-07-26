Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.33.

MPWR opened at $414.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $415.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

