Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $11.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $10.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $46.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 billion to $46.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.74 billion to $51.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

