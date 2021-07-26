Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.20 Million Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

