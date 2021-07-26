Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 22,185 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 398,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

