Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $47.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

