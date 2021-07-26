Jefferies Financial Group Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $190.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

