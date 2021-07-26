HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 45,200 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $902,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,015,000.

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

