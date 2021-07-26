British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 576,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,325 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.19. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.