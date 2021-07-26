13,158 Shares in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 426,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.