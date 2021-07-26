Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.76 on Friday. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

