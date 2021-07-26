Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

CGAU opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

