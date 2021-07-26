HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

